PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for rain-hit AJK people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday a compensation package worth millions of rupees for the rain-affected people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM announced the package while addressing a ceremony held in connection with distribution of cheques among the people affected by torrential rains and snowfall across Azad Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

The premier assured the people that the federal government will not take backseat till complete rehabilitation of the affected families.

He announced that two million rupees would be given to each of those killed in the calamity, three hundred and fifty thousand for each injured and seven hundred thousand to those whose homes were completely damaged due to rains.

“These funds would be given by the federal government to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” said the prime minister.

He directed to ensure distribution of the compensation amount before Wednesday. He said a detailed survey will also be conducted to assess the damages in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority.

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the federal government will not leave Kashmiris alone in this difficult time. He also prayed for those who were killed during the rains and snowfall.