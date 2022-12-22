PM Shehbaz announces COMSATS university campus in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the construction of COMSATS University campus in Khairpur, ARY News reported.

The premier made the announcement during his visit to Pir Guddu and Kot Diji towns of the flood-affected Khairpur district.

Addressing flood victims in Khairpur yesterday, the prime minister promised construction of COMSATS university campus and houses for flood affectes. “Around Rs5 billion will be spent for construction of houses for the flood affectees,” he said.

He said the government will do every possible effort to provide relief to the flood affectees

The premier further said that ‘Donors Conference’ would be held in Geneva next month where the case of flood affectees, losses, flood devastation and changing climatic effects will be presented by the government.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other dignitaries were also present.

Earlier, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister about the rehabilitation and relief work.

