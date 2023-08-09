PM Shehbaz announces incentives package for Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced a package to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with various initiatives, expressing optimism that the upcoming government would continue its implementation, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, the prime minister said that Pakistani diaspora were living in different parts of the world, and on the basis of their hard work, contributions and innovations, they had earned fame for the country.

Underlining the need to facilitate them without wasting time, PM Shehbaz said such initiatives would provide overseas Pakistanis a sort of encouragement.

“They are the great ambassadors of Pakistan. An if provided with the skill development training with certifications from the global companies, the Pakistani manpower can further supplement the valuable remittances being sent to the country,” he added.

In the Gulf and Europe, the prime minister said, there was huge market for the skilled labour, adding if the models and the patterns used by certain countries to train their manpower, were adopted in Pakistan, they could equip their manpower properly to meet the growing modern day requirements across the world.

The package

Under the package, special courts and hotlines will be established across the country for resolution of property issues of overseas Pakistanis.

The package includes establishment of overseas Pakistani commissions in all other provinces on the pattern of Punjab, dedicated immigration counters for overseas Pakistanis at all international airports of the country and dedicated national savings schemes by for overseas Pakistanis at attractive rates.

The package also provides reservation of ten percent quota for overseas Pakistanis in all public sector housing schemes, five percent reserved seats for their children in professional public sector institutions across Pakistan and need-based and merit scholarships for their children to pursue higher education in Pakistan and abroad.

Under the package, Halls of Fame will established at all Pakistani missions abroad to recognize top ten Pakistani remitters while camp offices will also be set up in overseas Pakistanis concentration areas in the country to make the online attestation of documents more effective.

NADRA system will be linked with Union Councils for issuance of marriage, divorce, birth and death certificates to overseas Pakistanis while number of NADRA facilitation counters will also be increased in missions and embassies abroad.

Online biometric verification of overseas Pakistanis will also be made possible to facilitate them in getting their accounts pen, property sale purchase and other matters.

The prime minister also appreciated the minister for overseas Pakistanis, the officials of ministry and their team for taking measures to facilitate the expatriate Pakistanis.