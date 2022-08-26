PM Shehbaz announces Rs15 bln grant for Sindh as flood relief

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah.

He was given briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work. Later, the Prime Minister also met with flood-affected people.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at Sukkur Barrage, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

The prime minister said the grant by the federal government would help the Sindh government carry out relief and rehabilitation activities.

He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, adding that it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people who faced unprecedented loss in the wake of floods.

Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned that over 900 people died due to floods in the last few months, while the situation incurred a heavy toll on crops and livestock as well. He directed the relief and rescue staff to be available round-the-clock on duties to help the flood victims.

He announced the disbursement of Rs 25,000 per household through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) starting Friday and onwards and said in one week, around Rs 28 billion would be given to the affected people.

Also, medical camps are on the alert to extend treatment to patients in the flood-hit areas, he added. He said Nestle Pakistan had donated 100 tonnes of clean drinking water, of which 80 tonnes and 20 tonnes were to be supplied to the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, respectively.

The prime minister mentioned holding a meeting with envoys of various countries this morning, where he urged them to provide assistance to Pakistan in the hour of need.

He mentioned that he talked to the army and naval chiefs who assured full support in carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The prime minister said the grid stations in the flood-hit areas would be again switched on again after taking necessary measures. The power stations, after getting submerged in water, had been turned off keeping in view to avert the incidents of electrocution of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the moment was a test for all political parties of Pakistan to help the people of the country in this hour of need.

He thanked the prime minister for his announcement regarding the disbursement of compensation money to flood victims through BISP. He said presently, tents were the most needed commodity and appealed to the philanthropists to come forward for contribution.

