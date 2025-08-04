PM Shehbaz announces Rs4 billion relief package for flood-hit Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a Rs4 billion relief and rehabilitation package for flood-affected areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed compensation cheques among floods/rains-affected families in a ceremony held in Gilgit. Addressing the ceremony the Prime Minister said that each family who lost a loved one received Rs1 million, while those injured were being given Rs500,000.

He urged the GB government to contribute its share to the relief efforts and directed authorities to expedite the repair of damaged roads, infrastructure, and development projects across the region. Shehbaz Sharif assured that the federal government would continue to work closely with the GB administration to ensure swift rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for proactive measures to mitigate and prevent climate-induced disasters, highlighting that Pakistan is among the top ten countries most vulnerable to such risks. “If we do not prepare in time, no amount of effort will be enough during a crisis,” he warned.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Shehbaz Sharif pledged to continue visiting the region until full rehabilitation of the affected communities is achieved. He described the recent monsoon-triggered cloudbursts as devastating, having caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also announced the launch of a 100-megawatt solar energy project to help tackle winter electricity shortages and laid the foundation stone of a Danish School aimed at supporting underprivileged children in the region.

He also criticized the lack of implementation of an early warning system, which, despite being on paper for the past seven years, has yet to be realized. He called for its immediate activation, stressing the importance of timely preparedness.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that the Ministry of Communications is actively working on restoring the region’s road infrastructure and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable development in Gilgit-Baltistan.