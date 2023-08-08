PM Shehbaz announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced to auction all the Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the money generated from the Toshakhana gift will be spent on the welfare of poor and helpless people.

He said that “I announce to auction all of the gifts worth millions or rupees at Toshakhana. But the whole the receipts will go nowhere else but the institutions of the orphan children whether they are welfare organizations, educational institutions or medical facilities.

PM Shehbaz maintained that “We will hand them over under a mechanism to support the orphans who are unable to face the challenges of life,” the prime minister said talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association PBA).

The prime minister said that he felt honored to announce the auction of Toshakhana gifts before the delegations of APNS, CPNE and PBA.

He told the media industry representatives that incumbent government inherited very tough economic conditions but the coalition parties did not imagine the severity of the situation.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman and former prime minister was awarded three years jail term and arrested in connection with Toshakhana criminal case.