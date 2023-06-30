30.9 C
PM Shehbaz announces to make FC salaries at par with Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced that the officers and personnel of FC would get salaries at par with those being received by the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

The increase was announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his address during a visit to the Pak-Afghan border at Parachinar.

The difference in the salaries of security forces was now removed with the announcement of the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Friday.

“The PM decides to acknowledge the FC’s contributions and sacrifices for the motherland and the nation,” it was added.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir arrived in Parachinar to celebrate Eidul Azha with soldiers performing duties along the border.

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister’s (PM) office, PM Shehbaz, and the army chief offered Eid prayers along with soldiers and officers at Parachinar town of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

PM Shehbaz and the army chief greeted the men in uniform on the festive occasion and boosted their morale through interaction.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister lauded the military preparedness and professional standards of the Pakistan army. “I am spending Eid with you today along with the chief of army staff,” he said during his conversation with the officers.

