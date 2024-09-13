PM Shehbaz appoints 20 parliamentary secretaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has appointed 20 members of the National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of parliamentary proceedings.

Among the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries are: Sajid Mehdi, Ahmed Atiq, Anwar Usama, Sarwar, Mian Khan Bugti, Aamir Talal Khan, Farah Naz Akbar, Shiza Mansab, Ali Khan, Saba Sadiq, Daniyal Chaudhry, Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Danish, Wajiha Qamar, Muhammad Usman Owaisi, Shahid Usman and Anwarul Haq Chaudhry.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in the abilities of the newly appointed secretaries and emphasised their role in supporting the legislative agenda and ensuring the smooth functioning of the government.

This move is seen as part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery. The newly appointed parliamentary secretaries will be responsible for assisting ministers in their duties, liaising with other members of the National Assembly, and ensuring that parliamentary business is conducted efficiently.

Earlier, on September 12, 2024, in response to a motion passed by the National Assembly, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq established an 18-member special committee to address issues within the house. This decision followed the unanimous adoption of a resolution by both the government and opposition, prompted by the recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers within the Parliament House.

The committee included notable figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Naveed Qamar, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. It comprises an equal number of members from both the treasury and opposition benches.

The committee’s mandate was to discuss, analyse, and recommend solutions for parliamentary issues, including those related to the Constitution and the rules of procedure. These developments come amid heightened political tensions and aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the parliament.