PM Shehbaz appreciates Saudi Arabia’s longstanding financial support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House during his one-day visit to Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, also attended the meeting.

Al-Jadaan’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan is hosting peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Welcoming the Saudi dignitary, the Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He fondly recalled his recent warm and cordial telephone conversation with the Crown Prince and expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s longstanding economic and financial support, which has played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic stability.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the people and government of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters, describing the relationship as an enduring bond that has grown stronger under the Crown Prince’s leadership.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors, particularly in trade, investment, and economic development.

The Saudi finance minister thanked the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s resolve to further strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries, in line with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb saw off Al-Jadaan at Islamabad International Airport following his visit.

On the occasion, the two leaders exchanged warm pleasantries and briefly discussed bilateral relations and ongoing economic cooperation.

Senator Aurangzeb also expressed his eagerness to meet Al-Jadaan again at the upcoming World Bank Group–IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., reflecting the close and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.