PM Shehbaz approves formation of climate change committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the formation of a committee to identify problems related to climate change, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore today on issues pertaining to Ministry of Climate Change, during which a briefing was given about progress on policies and projects launched regarding climate change.

The prime minister said that climate change was a very important issue, adding Pakistan was among the countries that had least role in climate destruction but was the most affected by climate change.

The premier said a comprehensive and effective strategy was needed to counter the effects of climate change.

Climate change was related to agriculture, energy, water, infrastructure and other sectors, he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, high level officials of relevant departments and experts of climate change.