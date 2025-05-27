PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan after two-day visit to Iran

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Lachin, Azerbaijan to attend Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit, ARY News reported on Tuesday..

On arrival, the prime minister was received by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the Trilateral Summit alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassar Tipu, and senior diplomatic staff bid farewell to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

The Prime Minister is visiting Azerbaijan on third leg of his four-nation tour, after which he will travel to Tajikistan.

During his visit to Iran, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.