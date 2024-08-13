web analytics
PM Shehbaz asks NDMA to prepare plans to combat urban flooding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and relevant departments to take necessary steps to protect citizens from heavy rains and danger of flood situation in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and adjoining areas.

He said protective measures should be ensured in endangered areas.

“In case of emergency if there is a need timely evacuation of citizens should be ensured,” he added.

The prime minister said immediate relief, assistance and supply of essential items should be ensured in areas endangered by floods.

Meanwhile, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a monsoon rainfall alert has announced the entry of new rain spell in the province from August 14th evening.

Under the influence of the weather system rainfall likely to begin from August 14th evening to 18th August, according to the PDMA.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected in southern Punjab districts from 15th to 18th August with occasional gaps.

The PDMA has issued alert for all divisional and district administrations of Punjab for the period.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains from the 14th August in the country.

Met office informed that a low-pressure presently raining in northwestern parts of India is likely to move towards central parts of Pakistan carrying strong moisture from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal.

