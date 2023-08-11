PM Shehbaz asks PDM to ponder over possibility of seat adjustment in elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited the coalition parties in his government to sit together and ponder over the possibility of seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

The prime minister made these remarks while speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties. The dinner was arranged to take the coalition parties into confidence on appointment of caretaker prime minister (PM).

Speaking at the dinner, PM Shebaz said that allied parties had their own manifestos and would campaign for their candidates but “they should work for seat adjustments in the elections in view of the challenges facing the country”.

“I wholly support seat adjustment among the coalition partners. The consultation will continue for seat adjustment in the elections,” he added.

The outgoing premier further said that he would invite leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for finalising the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The process for finalising the caretaker prime minister could take eight days because if he and the opposition leader could not reach a decision then a parliamentary committee or the Election Commission could choose the caretaker head of the government, he explained.

Unfortunately, he said President wrote him a letter to finalise the name till Saturday although his assertion was based on ignorance as still many days were left to complete the process.

He said despite insurmountable difficulties, economic and political challenges, inflation and devastating floods, the coalition government remained united and worked for the betterment of Pakistan.

Read More: PM Shehbaz irked by President Alvi’s letter seeking caretaker PM’s name

PM Shehbaz admitted that the government was compelled to impose levy on petroleum products due to conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) which put financial burden on the people. “Inflation was high due to commodities’ prices in the international market and the war in Ukraine,” he added.

He said Pakistan produced record bumper wheat crop as compared to the last year in which the country had to import wheat of $ two billion. “The coalition government also faced the political chaos, long marches and unrest caused by unruly elements”, he recalled.

He said the government achieved economic and political stability and secured an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which saved the country from economic meltdown and from an imminent default.

PM Shehbaz also said the incident of May 9, created a new wave of chaos and uncertainty in the country, adding though the incident also exposed the people who were conspiring against Pakistan.

He remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan revolted against Pakistani state, chief of army staff (COAS) and damaged integrity of the country. “Never in the past any political leader acted in such a manner against the Pakistani state.”

He said the issue of cypher was a dangerous development which damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

The present foreign secretary and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed clearly stated that the cypher did not mention that there was any conspiracy to remove the government of Imran Niazi, he elaborated.

PM Shehbaz also said Imran Khan vitiated the political atmosphere in the country and poisoned minds of youth with his unending and repeated lies.

He said the newly formed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would attract investment in the country and lead to greater progress and prosperity.

Who will be Caretaker PM?

Who will be the Caretaker PM, who will lead the country to the upcoming election, is a question running rumor mills across the country. Whether the caretaker prime minister will be a bureaucrat or a politician, is likely to be decided in the upcoming meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.

According to government sources, a bureaucrat has been a frontrunner in the caretaker prime minister’s race.

The names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others surfaced for the interim premier’s slot. The name of Hafeez Sheikh, a former finance minister of Pakistan also being taken for a key portfolio in the upcoming caretaker setup.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pitched former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani’s name for the caretaker Prime Minister slot yesterday. According to sources, PPP had suggested Jalil Abbas Jilani’s name for the caretaker PM during a meeting between former president Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif had no objection to Jilani’s name for the caretaker PM slot. Jilani is a cousin of PPP stalwart Yousaf Raza Gillani.