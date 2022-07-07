PM Shehbaz assures APTMA of gas provision at subsidised rate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of gas provision at a subsidised rate, ARY News reported.

A delegation of APTMA called on PM Shehbaz Sharif under the leadership of its chairman Gohar Aijaz. The delegation apprised the prime minister of the problems in completing the export orders.

PM Shehbaz, on the occasion, assured the APTMA delegation of gas provision at subsidised rate. In his statement, after the meeting, APTMA chairman Gohar Aijaz said all the demands of the export industries have been accepted by the government.

Read more: APTMA asks PM Shehbaz to announce electricity, gas rate

Last week, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce electricity and gas rates for the textile sector.

In a letter penned to PM Shehbaz Sharif, APTMA said several meetings were held with the government teams on the energy rate but no breakthrough made yet.

The textile industry is not receiving export orders as the situation about the electricity and gas rate still remains unclear, the letter read.

