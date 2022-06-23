PM Shehbaz assures Pakistan’s support to quake-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Afghan counterpart Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and assured him of Pakistan’s continued assistance after a deadly earthquake, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the premier conveyed deep sympathies and condolences, on behalf of government and people of Pakistan, on the loss of more than 1,000 lives precious lives and material damage caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan on June 22.

PM Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the injured. He affirmed that Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its Afghan brethren in this difficult hour.

The Prime Minister also shared details regarding the relief efforts mounted by Pakistan to provide emergency assistance to Afghanistan, including dispatch of emergency medicines, tents, tarpaulins and blankets.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz conveyed that Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda border crossing points had been opened for the transportation of the seriously injured Afghans for their treatment in the Pakistani hospitals.

He underscored the close fraternal relations between the two peoples and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to provide assistance to the Afghan people facing a dire humanitarian situation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the measures taken by the government of Pakistan to facilitate trade and movement of people through effective border management.

He added that Pakistan was committed to strengthening bilateral ties to promote the cause of peace, progress and prosperity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from an earthquake in Afghanistan hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured.

Wednesday’s quake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002. It struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

