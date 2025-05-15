Pakistan shot down six Indian jets: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has shot down six Indian aircrafts, including three Rafale jets in a decisive response to Indian misadventure.

Speaking at Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Minhas Airbase in Kamra, PM Shehbaz lauded the Pakistan armed forces for their outstanding performance, stating that the country’s pride has soared to new heights due to their valor.

The prime minister delivered a strong message to the enemy, warning, “If you look at us with malicious intent, we will crush you underfoot.”

He termed the triumph as the most glorious victory in Pakistan’s history, asserting that it has transformed perceptions of the nation both regionally and globally.

“The enemy has been taught a lesson it will not forget,” he added.

The prime minister hailed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for leading from the front in a historic triumph against India, extending congratulations to him, the Air Chief, and the Naval Chief.

PM Shehbaz said that May 10 resonated with Pakistan’s technical prowess across the globe, a day that will be etched in history as a testament to the country’s success for generations. He said that that Pakistan compelled India to its knees in less than 10 hours, a feat that has reshaped global perceptions.

“Our brave soldiers have transformed the world’s thinking,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s robust response has shifted the balance of power.

PM Shehbaz the Air Chief’s role, asserting that the nation will remember it in golden letters, while noting the unity of 240 million Pakistanis who prayed for the armed forces’ success.

The prime minister said that the downing of Indian Rafale jets, remarking that the manner of its targeting will be remembered by Modi until Judgment Day. He praised the relentless efforts of the troops, supported by their parents’ prayers, who risked their lives to defend the nation.

“In this conflict, we maintained patience and restraint, setting us apart.