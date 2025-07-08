PM Shehbaz calls for effective use of AI to boost agri production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized that the government should benefit from internationally renowned experts for the effective use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in agriculture.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked the relevant authorities to present a comprehensive action plan to boost agricultural production and introduce agriculture reforms in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting on the performance of the agriculture sector and ongoing reforms.

“Improving agricultural productivity, value addition, and increasing exports of agricultural products are top priorities of the government,” the prime minister said.

He directed that a comprehensive short- and long-term action plan be presented for modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, geographical planning of crops, and provision of easy loans to farmers.

To enhance per-acre crop yield, the prime minister directed that agricultural research centers be made more effective.

He further directed that modern research be ensured through public-private partnerships in agricultural research centers.

He also instructed that an action plan be presented for the development of small and medium-sized agro-industries to enable the value addition of agricultural commodities and enhance export-ready products.

To promote cultivation of profitable crops and make Pakistan self-sufficient in food security, the prime minister directed that all necessary guidance and support be provided to farmers.

To mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, he directed assistance for farmers in adopting climate-resistant seeds and modern farming methods.

Keeping in view changing rainfall patterns and other climatic shifts, the prime minister directed that after detailed consultation with provincial governments, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, a comprehensive plan for cotton cultivation in new suitable areas be prepared.

He also called for research and planning to incorporate biofuels into the country’s energy mix.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive action plan for further agricultural reforms be presented soon.