PM Shehbaz calls for exposing elements spreading uncertainty, instability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasized the need to expose elements spreading uncertainty and instability in the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the government as well as PML-N to pay attention to evolve an effective strategy to let down the organized campaign against the government, state and national security institutions.

Appreciating the positive role of Muslim League (N) in the Senate, the prime minister said that the Upper House should guide all the elected houses for democratic values and dignified environment.

While congratulating Senator Irfan Siddiqui on being elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the prime minister hoped that the Foreign Affairs Committee under his leadership would pay special attention to promoting a positive, peaceful and constructive image of Pakistan in the world.