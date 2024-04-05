PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s support to Palestinians on Quds Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called upon international community to pressurize Israel to stop its oppression against Palestinians, ARY News reported.

In his message on the International Day of Al-Quds and Juma tul Wida, he strongly denounced the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He said since October last year, thirty two thousand Palestinians including seventeen thousand children have been martyred and seventy thousand others injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and children’s schools have deliberately been targeted and access to humanitarian aid has been blocked.

He regretted that despite the ceasefire resolution by the UN security council, the unprovoked bombing on innocent civilians in Gaza is still continuing.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to armless Palestinian brothers and sisters until the liberation of the Palestinians from the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders.

The Prime Minister appealed the Muslims across the world including in Pakistan to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of Juma tul Wida and pray to God Almighty for the ease of their difficulties.

He also appealed the nation to pray for the peace and security and development and prosperity of Pakistan on the occasion of Juma tul Wida.