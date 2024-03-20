PM calls for inclusion of global experts in economic reforms consultation process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to include global experts and all stakeholders in the reforms consultation process aimed at improving the economic health and financial stability of the country.

Chairing a meeting on economic revival and reforms, the prime minister said he would oversee the implementation of these economic reforms.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that strengthening of economy was among the top priority of his government.

The prime minister said that the government would provide all facilities to the export industries and increase global market outreach of the country’s exports.

He further said that they would increase the tax net instead increasing taxes, besides supporting small, medium and large industries in the country.

He also asked for submission of reports over economic reforms in different sectors in phases, besides directing to give vital significant to value addition exports in the country’s export policy.

He vowed to bring country’s exports into international value addition chain.

The expertise of the international experts with regard to increasing of capability in export sector should be utilized, he observed.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Jehanzaib Khan, Chairman FBR Malil Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Dr Ejaz Nabi, Dar Naveed Ahmed, Dr Faraz Hayat and relevant senior officials.

During the meeting, different proposals regarding reforms in different sectors of economy and a comprehensive roadmap over export surge, reforms in power sector, revenue generation and industrial development were presented.

The prime minister also directed for submission of a comprehensive plan by enhancing the existing capacity in the power sector.

He opined that they would also equip the youth with the latest and international standard education and skills and directed for launching of skill development programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.