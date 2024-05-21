PM Shehbaz calls for increasing Pakistan’s IT exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps on priority basis to increase Pakistan’s IT exports.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a review meeting of Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications here today.

“Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of information technology, which needs to be fully exploited,” he said, adding that tech industry can support the government in stabilising the economy.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the role played by Pakistani entrepreneurs in promotion and development of the IT sector.

The Prime Minister directed to take appropriate measures to improve the quality of 4G services in the country.

He also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to ensure that IT exporters should not face any obstacle from the banks in the debit card and foreign currency issues.

The Prime Minister directed that Higher Education Commission, universities and training institutes should work on priority basis to increase the number of IT professionals in the country by aligning the IT curriculum with the latest demands of the industry.

Shehbaz Sharif said there should be enhanced coordination between the government and IT industry for solving its problems and private sector should be consulted for the promotion of start-ups and provision of facilities to them.

The Prime Minister directed to form a special committee to evaluate the performance of the National Information Technology Board.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications on the action plan for development of IT sector.

The meeting was informed that by 2029, Pakistan’s IT exports are targeted to reach 25 billion dollars, while the tech services and captive IT business will be expanded to surpass this target.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Digital Commission is being established and necessary legislation is being made in this regard.

The meeting was informed that automation of government-to-government, government-to-business transactions will bring innovation in health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

Under the Pakistan Digital Nation project, government affairs and economy will be digitised.

The meeting was informed that the target of training 15 lakh people in the IT sector has been set for the next five years while international certifications for IT professionals will be ensured through public private partnership.

The meeting was informed that three IT parks and 250 e-employment centers will be established in the coming years.

The Ministry of Information Technology and telecommunications presented long-term, medium-term and short-term proposals regarding the development and promotion of the telecommunications sector.