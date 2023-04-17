PM Shehbaz calls for necessary legislation to prevent smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to present the draft for the necessary legislation to prevent smuggling, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a high-level review meeting in Islamabad to prevent the smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour and urea in the country.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed to make anti-smuggling courts active and effective immediately.

The meeting was informed that a nationwide operation is underway to prevent the smuggling of urea fertilizer and sugar.

A day earlier, 49 trucks were seized by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and law enforcement agencies, while Frontier Cops (FC) also foiled attempts to smuggle thousands of tons of urea and sugar and seized the items.

Joint patrolling teams are being established to stop cross-border smuggling while four joint patrolling check posts have been established in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister issued instructions to the institutions concerned to increase the number of these check posts. He also directed SUPARCO to provide real-time satellite imagery of the country’s borders and traffic data to prevent smuggling.

Read More: PM Shehbaz okays massive crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

The meeting was informed that the items caught in the failed smuggling attempts are being delivered to the dealers and facilitators under the track and trace system.

PM Shehbaz directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to supply the sugar seized in the recent failed smuggling attempts to the vendors and ensure that it is sold at the government-fixed rate of 95 rupees per kilogram.

Comments