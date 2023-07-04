PM Shehbaz calls for priority to completion of public welfare projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed upon according high priority to the public welfare projects, besides maintaining of quality and transparency over the ongoing development projects.

The prime minister made these directives while chairing a high-level meeting on uplift projects under the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Special Assistants Malik Ahmad Khan, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehabz said that preference should be given to the commencement of those projects which aimed at the development and prosperity of youth and women’s empowerment.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the development work during the fiscal year 2023-24 and a detailed briefing was also given about the steps for the progress and prosperity of youth, women and development of agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors.

The prime minister directed for the completion of all the projects within the stipulated period of time and the submission of a comprehensive report over the related mechanism.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that PM’s Merit Scholarship initiative was being launched across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was further briefed that under PM’s Youth Programme, the distribution process of laptops among the talented youth would commence soon.

The prime minister observed that for the development of agriculture sector, the solarization process of tube wells should be initiated soon, besides directing that pace on the public welfare mega projects should be expedited.

He also stressed upon attaching special focus on the uplift of the backward areas during the current fiscal year.