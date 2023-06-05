PM Shehbaz calls for providing relief to middles class in Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities to take major steps in Budget 2023-24 for the welfare of poor and middle classes, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to finalise measures to provide relief to poor and middle classes of society.

PM Shehbaz directed that despite economic challenges, special measures should be taken for the protection of vulnerable sections of society. He said maximum relief should be given to public by utilising the available resources in best possible manner.

The premier ordered that a comprehensive plan should be devised for giving direct subsidy to the farmers.

The government would also assist the deserving farmers in converting tubewells to solar energy, he said adding the solarisation of tubewells would decrease the fuel import bill and would bring down the per acre production cost of farmers.

He reminded that the government immediately brought down prices of petroleum products when the prices in the international market came down.

He instructed that the impact in reduction of petroleum prices should be transferred to the common man, adding the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme should be expanded to ensure inclusion of needy persons. It should be ensured that no needy widow was left out of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said deserving students should be equipped with higher education and technical skills. For this purpose the government was ensuring establishment of an Education Endowment Fund, he informed.

PM Shehbaz said his government always kept on priority provision of education, skills, laptops and jobs for the youth. The government would equip youth with skills according to international standards and contemporary demands, he continued.

He said the scope of Prime Minister Youth Loan Programme would be enhanced and youth would be given loans for businesses on easy conditions.

The exports of the information technology sector would be raised by facilitating youth in the IT sector. Youth would be given facilities so that they could get training for freelancing and technical education and get self-employed, he stressed.

The PM said in the last years of the previous government youth were instigated and filled with hate and chaos and sticks and petrol bombs were given in their hands.

“We will utilize capabilities of the young generation and use their energies to ensure progress of the nation and country.” He said all facilities would be provided for the progress of small and medium enterprises.