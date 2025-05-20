PM Shehbaz calls for urgent, continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the global community to ensure prompt and steady delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents.

The prime minister passed these remarks during a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Addressing the Middle East situation, particularly the dire circumstances in Gaza, the prime minister voiced optimism that next month’s UN Conference on Two-State Solution would produce significant results.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his profound gratitude to President Al-Sisi for Egypt’s constructive role, its balanced statements and proactive diplomacy throughout the recent crisis in South Asia that helped defuse tensions between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister paid rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for courageously defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed that Pakistan remained committed to upholding the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace.

He also drew the Egyptian President’s attention to the significance of the Indus Waters Treaty which India was threatening to hold in abeyance – a step that would constitute a red line for Pakistan.

While expressing satisfaction on Pakistan-Egypt relations, the prime minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

President Al-Sisi welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for durable peace and stability in South Asia. He reaffirmed that Egypt was desirous of stronger ties with Pakistan across all spheres. He also appreciated Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The prime minister extended a most cordial invitation to the Egyptian President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan which was graciously accepted.