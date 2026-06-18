PM Shehbaz cancels Switzerland visit: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his planned visit to Switzerland to attend the peace agreement ceremony between old foes the United States (US) and Iran, sources said.

According to sources, the trip was called off after the Islamabad Agreement was electronically signed by all parties and mediators.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to depart today to attend a peace agreement ceremony.

Sources added that the Islamabad Agreement has now been signed by all stakeholders and mediators, making the Switzerland visit unnecessary. No official statement has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office yet.

ؑEarlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, praised President Donald Trump and the Iranian leadership after the official signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the presidents of both countries signed the historic memorandum and that he supported it in his role as mediator.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the leadership and diplomacy of US President Donald Trump, noting that his commitment to peace played a significant role in preventing what could have become a devastating conflict. He also paid tribute to the efforts of the US negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond. I also commend the dedication and tireless efforts of the United States negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their invaluable contributions to this achievement.”

“I express my profound respect and appreciation to His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace. I also wish to recognize the efforts of the Iranian negotiating team, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, whose patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition,” PM Sharif further wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif described the role played by the leadership of Qatar, as well as Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, as highly constructive and instrumental in achieving this breakthrough.