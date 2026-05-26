BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a series of high-level meetings with leading Chinese companies, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic, industrial, and infrastructure cooperation under the framework of CPEC Phase II.

The prime minister, currently on a four-day official visit to China, met a delegation of FAMSUN led by CEO Zhengjun Chen and praised the company’s longstanding contribution to Pakistan’s agriculture sector, particularly in grain storage, feed production, and food security.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s priority of reducing post-harvest losses and invited FAMSUN to establish manufacturing and technology transfer facilities in the country under incentives offered through Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The premier also met Chairman Hou Jianxin and representatives of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation, welcoming the company’s growing investments in Pakistan across maritime development, battery manufacturing, mineral processing, and industrial cooperation.

He appreciated the group’s role in advancing the Xinxu Special Economic Zone, the Sea-to-Steel project at Port Qasim, and investments in Gwadar and northern mineral sectors. The prime minister reiterated the government’s full support for these strategic projects and encouraged their swift implementation under CPEC Phase II.

During a separate meeting with Zhang Bingnan, Chairman of China Communications Construction Corporation (CCCC), and senior officials of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the prime minister lauded the companies’ decades-long contribution to Pakistan’s infrastructure development.

He highlighted landmark projects including the Karakoram Highway and Rashakai Special Economic Zone, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fast-tracking key connectivity initiatives such as ML-1 and the Karakoram Highway realignment under CPEC.

The prime minister said Pakistan viewed Chinese companies as long-term strategic partners in infrastructure modernization and regional connectivity.

Representatives of the Chinese firms expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential and showed keen interest in expanding investments in agriculture, industrial manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

Senior ministers and government officials accompanied the prime minister during the meetings and were directed to ensure timely implementation and follow-up on the decisions taken.