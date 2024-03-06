PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issues related to the security situation, ARY News reported quoting the PM Office.

The meeting held on Wednesday was the first between the two since Shehbaz assumed the office for second term.

The COAS felicitated Shehbaz Sharif and extended good wishes for him on assuming office of the Prime Minister.

Later, the prime minister left for Peshawar where he is scheduled to hold an important meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

During the visit, he will meet the rain and snowfall affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and distribute cheques among them.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister after securing 201 votes against his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan who secured 92 votes.

He was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

In his maiden speech Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited the opposition for ‘Charter of Recondcialtion’ to steer Pakistan out of crises.