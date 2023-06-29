PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir celebrate Eidul Azha with troops in Parachinar

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir arrived in Parachinar to celebrate Eidul Azha with soldiers performing duties along the border, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister’s (PM) office, PM Shehbaz and the army chief offered Eid prayers along with soldiers and officers at Parachinar town of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

PM Shehbaz and the army chief greeted the men in uniform on the festive occasion and boosted their morale through interaction.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister lauded the military preparedness and professional standards of Pakistan army. “I am spending Eid with you today along with the chief of army staff,” he said during his conversation with the officers.

He noted that he had come to pay tribute to the efforts and passions of the army officers and officials, who guarded the borders of the motherland with courage and bravery.

“Pakistan army officers performed their duty of protection, defense and security of the motherland, disregarding their personal comfort and peace,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha amid economic hardships

PM Shehbaz further said that whether it is a happy occasion, including Eid, or a sad incident, the officers and soldiers individually and collectively gave priority to their duty of protecting the motherland.

He also said he paid tribute to the services of the men of the army, air force and navy who were performing their duty of protecting the borders with steely determination while facing immense difficulties.

The premier reiterated his resolve that there will be no hiding place for those who destroyed peace, terrorists, their patrons and facilitators. “Pakistani nation has failed the nefarious designs of the forces that created mischief, disorder and chaos in the country,” he added.

“The forces who wanted to create division and rift among the nation for their nefarious agenda have been defeated,” he said, adding that the martyrs were the pride of Pakistan and the nation and their respect and dignity is above all else.

The PM also placed flowers at the martyrs’ memorial and recited prayers.

Earlier, COAS Asim Munir welcomed the prime minister on his arrival. Apart from the commander of the 11 Corps, senior officials of the provincial government were also present on the occasion.