PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s plan of settlements inside Occupied West Bank

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli expansion plan to build over 4500 new settlements inside Occupied West Bank, ARY News reported

“This makes the universally-accepted goal of achieving two-state solution even more distant and sows the seeds of renewed and perpetual instability and violence,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the unprovoked, illegal and unethical Israeli actions continued to undermine peace with no regard for international law, and the UN resolutions.

“Pakistan is committed to supporting the Palestinians’ just struggle for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the prime minister reiterated.

An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp Thursday killed nine Palestinians including an elderly woman, Palestinian officials said, also accusing the forces of using tear gas inside a hospital children’s ward.

The death toll rose to “nine martyrs including an elderly woman,” the health ministry said, with multiple wounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan called for a just solution of Palestine and Kashmir issues in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan condemn all acts that lead to the killing of innocent civilians including in occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s position on Palestine is consistent and we support a comprehensive approach to the resolution of the Palestinian question.