PM Shehbaz congratulates Erdogan for re-elected as president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister wrote on twitter, ‘Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye.’

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service.

He said the Turkish President has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.

Shehbaz Sharif said Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust and confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured 52.24 percent votes in the presidential run-off. His challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu managed to secure 47.79 percent.

After his victory, Recep Tayyip Erdogan while addressing his supporters in Istanbul termed it a victory of Turkiye and democracy.

He called rehabilitation of earthquake victims as first priority of his government. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also vowed to bring down inflation in the country.

