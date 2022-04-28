PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the National Economic Advisory Council, comprises of 21 members, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Finance Division has notified today that the 21-member Advisory Council will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

The council’s 21 members included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faisal Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Saleem Mandviwala, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayisha Ghous Pasha, Musaddiq Malik, Tariq Pasha, Arif Habib, Atif Bajwa and others.

The economic council will review the economy and suggest necessary steps.

The economic body will also consider over various subsidies and the issue of the climate change, according to the notification.

The terms of reference (ToR) of the advisory council have also been notified.

The economic council will also provide recommendations for policy making to improve the national economy.

Comments