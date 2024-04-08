PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince Salman vow to expedite $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan  

JEDDAH: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of Saudi Arabia investment worth $5 billion in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

This was stated in a joint statement issued on the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip since his election.

“Emphasis was placed on the kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties. Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an investment package worth $5bn which was discussed previously,” it said.

At the outset, the Crown Prince extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office, and expressed warm wishes for his tenure.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, conveyed gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support and hospitality, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

The discussions centered on fortifying the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza. They urged for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact.

They underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

They discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at the earliest convenience, which was accepted by the Crown Prince.

Pakistan’s delegation to Saudi Arabia included Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Mini­ster Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.