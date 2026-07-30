PM Shehbaz declares smart electricity meters indispensable

ISLAMABAD, July 30, 2026: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared the installation of smart electricity meters across the country “indispensable” and called for strict measures at every level of the power sector to curb electricity theft, ARY News reported.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on matters related to the Power Division. During the meeting, Energy Minister Owais Leghari, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Power Division Secretary Fakhar Alam, and the Power Sector Task Force were appreciated for improving the performance of electricity distribution companies.

PM Shehbaz said reforms in the power sector are among the government’s top priorities. “More work is still needed to improve this sector. The installation of smart meters across the country is indispensable. Strict measures are needed at every level in the power sector to eliminate electricity theft,” he said.

The prime minister directed a technical audit of the billing system of electricity distribution companies. He also ordered the development of performance indicators to assess the performance of Discos and the setting of coordinated targets with timelines.

“Discos with the best performance will be honored with awards,” PM Shehbaz said.

He further instructed that plans for solarization be prepared to address load-shedding in rural areas.

A briefing was also given during the meeting on the performance of electricity distribution companies.