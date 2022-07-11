PM Shehbaz demanded to impose emergency in Karachi after rain

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been demanded to declare emergency and calamity-hit status for Karachi after a heavy rain spell has wreaked havoc in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The demands have come from a key coalition partner, MQM-P, and the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Idrees Memon.

MQM-P coordination committee in its message said that there is no one to stand during the calamity for the city that generates most of the tax.

“The prime minister should immediately impose emergency and begin rescue activities,” it said and blamed the non-local ministers and a political administrator who have turned the city worst than Larkana.

The MQM-P lamented that the city was drowning but the non-local ministers are enjoying Eid in their localities.

Moreover, KCCI President Idrees Memon said that the business hub of the country is in tatters and the prime minister should immediately declare it a calamity-hit and visit the city immediately.

“There is no one to take care of the city that contributes most of the taxes and remittances,” he said and demanded that the city should be handed over to the Centre for rebuilding its infrastructure.

He lamented that no budget has been earmarked in the federal budget for development projects in Karachi.

Read More: PARTS OF KARACHI SUBMERGED AFTER HEAVY RAIN SPELL

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and extended every possible support to deal with torrential rains in Karachi.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that he spoke to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and was deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi.

“I am confident that Sindh [government] will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh,” he said while offering his every possible support.

Comments