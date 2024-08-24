UN report proof of Israeli genocide against Palestinians: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to take immediate action on the recent UN report highlighting the forced displacement of Palestinians and food insecurity among children, ARY News reported.

The report serves as fresh evidence of Israel’s crimes against Palestinians, with the UN revealing that not a single day passes without the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians. The report also notes that Israeli forces are targeting Palestinian children, with a clear intent to eradicate the Palestinian population, the prime minister said.

It has been 322 days since the genocide of Palestinians began, PM Shehbaz Sharif said adding that the forced evacuation of 250,000 Palestinians from their homes in the month of August was a challenge to international institutions, international conscience and international law.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the pace of Israeli oppression could be gauged from the unjust eviction of 146 Palestinians from their homes in just two days.

“The report of the United Nations agency confirms that on the one hand, the genocide of Palestinians with deadly weapons continues, on the other hand, hunger is being used as a weapon.”

The prime minister said only one percent children in the Northern Gaza while six percent children in southern part of the city were getting food.

Israel has accelerated the massacre of common Palestinians by pouring fire and explosives from the air, land and sea, he said.

“If the Israeli state, which commits crimes against humanity, is not brought to justice, the international institutions themselves will be brought to justice.”

The prime minister highlighted that the reports of international organizations were a serious indictment against Israel, the murderers of humanity should be punished, the oppressed should be protected.

He reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would speed up delivery of food to Palestinians, especially children.