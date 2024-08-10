PM Shehbaz denounces Israel’s attack on Gaza school

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned Israeli forces for attacking a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, ARY News reported.

According to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, PM Shehbaz said that attacking children’s school is an open aggression and barbarity that has no precedent in history.

“Israel has crossed all limits in its open aggression,” he added

PM Shehbaz urged the international community, including the United Nations (UN), to take practical steps to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s demand to hold the leadership of Israel and its armed forces accountable for the genocide of Palestinians and war crimes.

“Israel should be given strict punishment for its gruesome crimes,” he said while stressing the implementation of a verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s all-out moral and diplomatic support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada who lost their lives in the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier, in the day, according to Palestinian officials, an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza killed more than 100 people, including women and children.

The death toll was predicted to grow and is said to include women, children, and the elderly. The incident started a fire that tore through the structure while people were offering Fajr prayer.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the ongoing violent acts of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis city of Gaza, causing the displacement of around 150,000 Palestinians.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the siege of Khan Younis city had suspended the supply of food and other commodities to the area.

He said the Israeli forces were carrying out the genocide of Palestinians leading to a human catastrophe for which the international community including the United Nations should fulfill its responsibilities.

He said that Pakistan, in its statement at International Court of Justice, had also effectively raised its voice for the Palestinians’ right to self determination and against the Israeli oppression.