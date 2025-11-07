PM Shehbaz departs for Baku to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan to attend celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of the country’s Victory Day.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar is accompanying the prime minister on the visit.

At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Shehbaz will participate in the Victory Day events being held in Baku.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold a meeting with President Aliyev to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further enhance cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, energy, defence, education, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy longstanding fraternal ties grounded in shared faith, history, culture, and mutual trust.

Both countries also maintain close collaboration at regional and international forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the United Nations (UN).

The prime minister’s visit will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.