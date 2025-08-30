PM Shehbaz departs for China to attend SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed for Tianjin, China, on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, as well as the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory over fascism in World War II in Beijing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to hold high-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, where discussions will focus on the multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

In addition, he will engage with prominent Chinese business leaders and corporate executives to discuss trade, economic collaboration, and investment opportunities between the two countries. He is also slated to address the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his anticipation for meetings with President Xi and other world leaders. He emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s ties with China—its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner—and with other key regional nations.

“Our focus will be on enhancing regional cooperation, strengthening multilateralism, and advancing our shared goals for peace and prosperity,” he said.