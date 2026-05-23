PM Shehbaz departs for four-day China visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Hangzhou on Saturday in the first phase of his four-day official visit to China aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting investment under CPEC Phase-II.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying him.

During his stay in Hangzhou, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province and participate in a business forum focused on enhancing cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese companies under CPEC Phase-II.

He will also attend a ceremony for the exchange of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet the chief executives of leading Chinese companies and visit the headquarters of Alibaba, where he will participate in another MoU signing ceremony.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Beijing for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

He will also attend an event marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet heads of major Chinese companies and visit the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Officials said the visit is expected to open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly in trade, investment, technology, and industrial collaboration under CPEC Phase-II.