PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on a state visit

Riyadh: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for a state visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Accompanied by key members of his Cabinet, the Prime Minister is set to hold bilateral talks with the Crown Prince to review the full spectrum of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global developments of mutual interest, aiming to strengthen ties and cooperation.

The visit is anticipated to formalize collaborative agreements across various sectors, reflecting both countries’ shared commitment to enhancing and deepening their longstanding fraternal relationship.

​Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust. The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The visit comes shortly after his return from Doha, where he attended the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convened in response to Israeli aggression.

Following the completion of his Saudi visit, the Prime Minister will travel to the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to meet with British officials and engage in discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

On September 21, PM Shehbaz will depart for the United States, where he will participate in the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He is also likely to attend the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution for Palestine on September 22.