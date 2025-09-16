PM Shehbaz to embark on 10-day visit to Saudi Arabia, UK, US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow (September 17) on the first leg of a 10-day official tour of three countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The visit comes shortly after his return from Doha, where he attended the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convened in response to Israeli aggression.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States between September 17 and 27.

In Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister is expected to hold high-level meetings with the Kingdom’s leadership to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Following the completion of his Saudi visit, the Prime Minister will travel to the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to meet with British officials and engage in discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

On September 21, PM Shehbaz will depart for the United States, where he will participate in the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He is also likely to attend the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution for Palestine on September 22.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, where he will highlight key regional and global issues, including the situation in Palestine.

Following the conclusion of his US visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Pakistan on September 27, and is expected to arrive home on September 29 via the United Kingdom, sources added.