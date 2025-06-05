PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia to spend Eid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister will spend Eid-ul-Azha in the Kingdom and will meet the Saudi Prime Minister and the Crown Prince on Eid Day.

During the meeting, two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit underscores the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.

The visit highlights the enduring and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is founded on shared religious and cultural values, mutual respect, and a strong history of cooperation.

It reflects the commitment of both nations to deepen their economic and diplomatic ties in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development goals.

The upcoming meetings are expected to strengthen the already robust Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship and pave the way for expanded collaboration across multiple sectors.