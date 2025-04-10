web analytics
PM Shehbaz departs for two-day official visit to Belarus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed on Thursday for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan desired to work with President Trump and his Administration to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official and Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at US Department of State, which paid a courtesy call on him.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum being held here on Apr 8-9.

