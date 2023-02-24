Political stability imperative for economic growth: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that political stability was imperative for ensuring economic progress in the country, castigating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) approach for taking the streets amid worsening situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the meeting of the National Apex Committee — summoned to overview the country’s law and order situation. The high-level meeting was attended by the top civil and military leadership.

PM Shehbaz – while addressing the meeting – also called for setting aside personal interests to put country on the path of development. “Political stability is inevitable for economic growth of Pakistan”, he said, adding that the coalition partners have put their political capital on stake for sake of the homeland.

The prime minister said after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School of Peshawar, the national leadership had formulated a National Action Plan.

He said that then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had invited all the national leaders including those “who did not want to see the matter straightforwardly” however, the decisions were made to revive peace in the country.

He told the participants that after the Peshawar attack on February 3, the government also invited all the stakeholders but that particular party did not bother to attend the meeting.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that a particular political faction was taking to the streets creating instability in the country.

“It is our paramount responsibility to play our role in course correction for the progress and development of the people of Pakistan and we accept this responsibility,” he added, expressing confidence that Pakistan will soon come out of economic crisis.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, he said around 83,000 people have laid down their lives to eradicate this menace. He added security forces were determined to maintain peace and stability in the country.

He also expressed gratitude to a “friendly country” for providing assistance to Pakistan even before an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We were all thinking that allied countries were waiting for the IMF agreement and then they would play their part but that allied nation a few days ago conveyed to us that ‘we are [helping you] straight away’,” he said, adding that such things cannot be forgotten.

However, PM Shehbaz did not name the country and the extent of the assistance that was provided. Meanwhile, the prime minister added that the IMF deal would be finalised in a week to 10 days.

Kabul visit

The apex committee meeting comes a day after the visit of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and DG ISI to Kabul.

“A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence visited Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet on Thursday.

The delegation met with the acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, it added.

In a separate statement, the Afghan Council of Ministers said the two sides discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries,” the statement quoted Mullah Baradar as saying.

