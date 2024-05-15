web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz directs addressing Sindh govt’s concerns over development

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for removal of issues and concerns of the Sindh government with regard to development.

He also directed for expediting work on the ongoing federal funded uplift projects in the province.

The prime minister issued these directives during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who called on him.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and relevant senior officials also attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that for the revival of economy, the cooperation among the federation and the provinces was imperative stressing that economic stability was their main objective.

PM Shehbaz directed the federal ministers to seek permanent resolution to the financial, economic and other issues of Sindh province.

He also asked for taking of all the provinces on board and including them in the consultations process during the preparation of the upcoming development budget.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.