PM Shehbaz directs better facilities at airports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed to increase counters during international flights to shorten passengers’ lengthy wait times, urging concerned officials to improve facilities for travelers, passengers, and overseas Pakistanis at all airports.

Presiding over a review meeting on aviation sector reforms, PM Shehbaz directed to complete the safety audit for the current calendar at the earliest.

He reminded that during his previous tenure as prime minister, an aviation act was enacted to facilitate reforms in the sector.

PM Shehbaz instructed that all policy measures and reforms outlined in the Aviation Act be implemented, noting that the aviation sector in Pakistan is moving in the right direction ‘due to’ these reforms.

For the promotion of tourism, the prime minister emphasised the need to provide top-notch facilities for passengers at Skardu International Airport and called for a detailed action plan for the expansion of both Skardu International Airport and Gilgit Airport.

PM Shehbaz also expressed satisfaction that the country’s aviation sector is progressing positively due to the reforms and noted that the installation of automatic immigration gates under the automated border control system would offer greater convenience to passengers.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the reforms in the aviation sector and the Aviation Act 2023 initiated large-scale reforms in the sector.

The meeting was informed that the separation of the Airport Management Authority and Civil Aviation under the Act is ensuring more efficient execution of the operator and regulator duties. Third-party validation for all new projects and initiatives was being ensured. At Lahore Airport, the number of counters has been increased and the waiting room expanded to enhance passenger convenience.

The meeting was told that work on the feasibility report for expanding Skardu Airport would commence shortly. A request for proposal (RFP) has been received for the installation of Automated Border Control systems at airports. Additionally, suggestions were discussed regarding enhancing passenger facilities at airports nationwide and expanding private company flights for tourists within Pakistan.

The prime minister directed that these measures be completed within a designated timeframe and emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency throughout the process.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema and other high-ranking officials.