PM Shehbaz directs immediate rainwater draining measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of flooding in Lahore following the heavy rains, directing the provincial and district authorities to immediately take rainwater drainage measures, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the problems faced by the dwellers of Lahore, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to remain alert in the situation arising out of the current rainy spell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

No leniency should be shown in addressing public issues and grievances, it was further added. The authorities were tasked to continuously monitor the situation with prompt measures in place.

PM Shehbaz further stressed that considering the situation, alternate routes should be timely identified for smooth vehicular traffic.

Similarly, in other parts of the country, the prime minister also directed for adoption of safety measures during the rainy spells and called upon the provincial and district administrations to save the people from any trouble with their joint collaboration.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi directed the provincial administration, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122 and the Water and Sanitation Agency to stay alert for the next 24 hours due to the heavy rains.

The chief minister asked the relevant officers to stay in the field and said that “negligence in drainage work will not be tolerated”.

He said the drainage of rainwater, with the use of necessary machinery, should be ensured within the stipulated time and special arrangements should be made to ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic.