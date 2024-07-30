PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to accelerate relief efforts in rain-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and directed to take all necessary relief measures as heavy rains lashed across the country.

The prime minister asked the Authority to assess the damages to life and properties caused by the rains and improve coordination with provincial disaster management departments, and the disaster management authorities of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

He instructed the NDMA to ensure swift restoration of the highways and roads damaged by the rains or landslides.

PM Shehbaz also called for providing all possible healthcare facilities in the rain-affected areas, besides ensuring the supply of relief items including medicines and other commodities.

He expressed deep grief over the deaths caused by heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods. He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

The prime minister also instructed to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured in the rain-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that at least isx people, including one child and five women, lost their lives and six others sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Punjab over the past 24 hours.

The PDMA report also revealed that the total number of deaths due to rainfall in July has risen to 39, with 113 people injured.

The heavy rainfall has also caused significant property damage, with 61 houses affected and 39 animals killed.

Following the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased.

The PDMA has warned of a risk of flooding in the Jhelum River at Mangla, and the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad. There is also a possibility of medium to low-level flooding in the Indus River at Tarbela and in the hill torrents.

The PDMA has predicted more monsoon rains across Punjab over the next 24 hours, with the spell expected to continue until August 4.