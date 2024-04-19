PM Shehbaz directs to accelerate countrywide anti-smuggling drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterating the resolve to purge the country of smuggling directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the countrywide drive against the menace.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to curb smuggling, paid tribute to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for his full cooperation with the government in its endeavor against smuggling.

A report of the investigation committee headed by AD Khawaja was also presented in the meeting.

The prime minister lauded the committee for identifying the elements involved in misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling and the officers facilitating them.

PM Shehbaz was told that a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitating officers have been forwarded to the law enforcement agencies and provincial governments.

The premier directed for removing the identified officers from their respective posts and initiate disciplinary proceedings against them. He also asked the LEAs and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb the smuggling.

Calling for punishing the smugglers and drug dealers, the prime minister asked the law ministry to carry out immediate necessary legislation for the purpose.

Affirming no leniency for looters of public money and their facilitators, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed for the measures to provide alternative earning opportunities and conducive atmosphere to the youths living in the frontier regions.

He emphasized more swift and effective monitoring of sale and smuggling of Afghan Transit Trade goods in the country, and called for third party audit of the monitoring system.

PM Shehbaz ordered to ensure complete elimination of sugar smuggling and immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drugs consumption at the national level.

The meeting was apprised of the smuggling, misuse of Afghan Transit Trade, drugs, besides sugar, wheat, fertilizer, petroleum products and illegal weapons.

It was told that, after consultation with the stakeholders, a national anti-smuggling strategy was in final stage which would be presented for approval.

The meeting was told that the law enforcement agencies raided a godown of smuggling goods a couple of days ago in Mastung and confiscated goods worth over Rs10 billion. The prime minister appreciated the law enforcement agencies for their accelerated efforts to curb smuggling.